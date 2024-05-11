I know it’s a Papuan hornbill and not an ex-parrot. It became an ex-hornbill in 1788.

“He's not pinin'! He's passed on! This parrot is no more! He has ceased to be! He's expired and gone to meet his maker! He's a stiff! Bereft of life, he rests in peace! If you hadn't nailed him to the perch he'd be pushing up the daisies! His metabolic processes are now history! He's off the twig! He's kicked the bucket, he's shuffled off his mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-PARROT!!”

(John Cleese in the infamous “Dead Parrot” sketch in Monty Pythons Flying Circus in 1969 (yes 1969!))



(This is the only way I’m going catch a reasonably sharp shot of a bird. I’m in awe of some of the bird photos on 365.)