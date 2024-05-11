Previous
I know it’s a Papuan hornbill and not an ex-parrot. It became an ex-hornbill in 1788. by johnfalconer
Photo 614

I know it’s a Papuan hornbill and not an ex-parrot. It became an ex-hornbill in 1788.

“He's not pinin'! He's passed on! This parrot is no more! He has ceased to be! He's expired and gone to meet his maker! He's a stiff! Bereft of life, he rests in peace! If you hadn't nailed him to the perch he'd be pushing up the daisies! His metabolic processes are now history! He's off the twig! He's kicked the bucket, he's shuffled off his mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-PARROT!!”
(John Cleese in the infamous “Dead Parrot” sketch in Monty Pythons Flying Circus in 1969 (yes 1969!))

(This is the only way I’m going catch a reasonably sharp shot of a bird. I’m in awe of some of the bird photos on 365.)
11th May 2024 11th May 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Interesting shot and narrative. 1969 was a very special year for me as I was married in the summer of '69 ;-)
May 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise