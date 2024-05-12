Sign up
Previous
Photo 615
Mother’s Day lunch.
My daughter and her mother (insert) having lunch at Manly Beach. The others are me, my son in law and my two grandsons. Jolly good lunch it was.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
John Falconer
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
Views
18
Comments
3
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th May 2024 2:38pm
Tags
day
,
beach
,
lunch
,
manly
,
mother’s
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and day theer🌞😊
May 13th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 13th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely family photo
May 13th, 2024
