Mother’s Day lunch. by johnfalconer
Photo 615

Mother’s Day lunch.

My daughter and her mother (insert) having lunch at Manly Beach. The others are me, my son in law and my two grandsons. Jolly good lunch it was.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

John Falconer

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and day theer🌞😊
May 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
May 13th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely family photo
May 13th, 2024  
