Previous
Photo 619
“You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me?”
From the movie in 1976 “Taxi Driver” said by Travis Bickle (played famously by Robert De Niro.)
Exhibit at the Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney
16th May 2024
16th May 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer

Tags
art
,
gallery
,
nsw
,
exhibit
,
sydney.
Diana
ace
Amazing close up and textures, quite scary actually ;-)
May 19th, 2024
Karen
ace
I nearly had a heart attack when this popped up on my screen. LOL.
Interesting sculpture!
May 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a great POV!
May 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@cocokinetic
@corinnec
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks. It’s a bit scary alright at 2.5m (over 8ft) high. Scared me.
May 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@johnfalconer
Although I can see a smile on his face...
May 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@corinnec
I didn’t see it. But now I do! Evil smile.
May 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Terrifying. The smile makes him scarier 😱
May 19th, 2024
