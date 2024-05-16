Previous
“You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me?” by johnfalconer
Photo 619

“You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me?”

From the movie in 1976 “Taxi Driver” said by Travis Bickle (played famously by Robert De Niro.)
Exhibit at the Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney
16th May 2024 16th May 24

John Falconer

Diana ace
Amazing close up and textures, quite scary actually ;-)
May 19th, 2024  
Karen ace
I nearly had a heart attack when this popped up on my screen. LOL.

Interesting sculpture!
May 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a great POV!
May 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@cocokinetic @corinnec @ludwigsdiana
Thanks. It’s a bit scary alright at 2.5m (over 8ft) high. Scared me.
May 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@johnfalconer Although I can see a smile on his face...
May 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@corinnec
I didn’t see it. But now I do! Evil smile.
May 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Terrifying. The smile makes him scarier 😱
May 19th, 2024  
