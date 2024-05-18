Previous
“Get rid of this ball……. Fast!” by johnfalconer
“Get rid of this ball……. Fast!”

That’s what the West Harbour halfback is
thinking.
“We got him” is what the Randwick forwards are thinking!
And his mum and dad are thinking “Why isn’t he wearing his mouth guard properly? Those teeth cost us $40,000!”
John Falconer

