Previous
Photo 621
“Get rid of this ball……. Fast!”
That’s what the West Harbour halfback is
thinking.
“We got him” is what the Randwick forwards are thinking!
And his mum and dad are thinking “Why isn’t he wearing his mouth guard properly? Those teeth cost us $40,000!”
18th May 2024
18th May 24
0
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1130
photos
217
followers
364
following
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
Views
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th May 2024 3:23pm
teeth
rugby
union
guard
mouth
west
oval
forward
randwick
coogee
sportsaction
halfback
