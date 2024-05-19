Previous
Stink bugs attacking a Lion's Tail (a plant species in the mint family) by johnfalconer
Stink bugs attacking a Lion's Tail (a plant species in the mint family)

19th May 2024 19th May 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Linda Godwin
Both are very colorful!
May 22nd, 2024  
