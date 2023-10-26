Previous
Room with a view #2 by johnfalconer
Photo 416

Room with a view #2

In the distance on the left is Sydney City.
26th October 2023 26th Oct 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Susan Wakely ace
Great contrast of your current surroundings with a view.
October 29th, 2023  
