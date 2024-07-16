Sign up
Photo 680
Reflections
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
5
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1189
photos
215
followers
362
following
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2024 1:33pm
Tags
reflections
,
aquarium
,
zoo
,
fis
Linda Godwin
Wow this is cool!
July 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Really beautiful and thought-provoking... Are these two fish, one above the other, in the same photo or? Whatever the reality, I LOVE it! :-) And although not normally a huge fan of sea life, I would love this as a print to hang on my bathroom wall!
July 16th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@rontu
@bjywamer
Hi Barb. Sorry I’ve been missing in action lately.
I took this photo at the Zoo aquarium in Sydney yesterday.
The glass walled tank is in a room with little overhead lighting. The bottom fish is real. The top fish is an upside down reflection on the top of the water in the tank! At first I myself thought I saw two fish!! But no there is only one!!
July 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well spotted!
July 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture with wonderful reflection and detail.
July 16th, 2024
