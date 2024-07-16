Previous
Reflections by johnfalconer
Photo 680

Reflections

16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Wow this is cool!
July 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Really beautiful and thought-provoking... Are these two fish, one above the other, in the same photo or? Whatever the reality, I LOVE it! :-) And although not normally a huge fan of sea life, I would love this as a print to hang on my bathroom wall!
July 16th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@rontu @bjywamer
Hi Barb. Sorry I’ve been missing in action lately.
I took this photo at the Zoo aquarium in Sydney yesterday.
The glass walled tank is in a room with little overhead lighting. The bottom fish is real. The top fish is an upside down reflection on the top of the water in the tank! At first I myself thought I saw two fish!! But no there is only one!!
July 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well spotted!
July 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture with wonderful reflection and detail.
July 16th, 2024  
