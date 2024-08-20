Previous
All dressed up for my first ride on the first day of the new $19billion Metro Train system in Sydney. by johnfalconer
All dressed up for my first ride on the first day of the new $19billion Metro Train system in Sydney.

Is it a selfie if I give my iPhone to someone to take my photo?? 😀😀😀
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, probably not! Love this. How fabulous to be on the line on its first day!
August 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Looking fabulous John, hope you enjoyed the ride :-)
August 21st, 2024  
