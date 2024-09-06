Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 721
Landing at Sydney airport.
The propeller is actually turning. We are not gliding in.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1232
photos
213
followers
356
following
198% complete
View this month »
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th September 2024 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aircraft
,
plane
,
sydney
,
propeller
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
September 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close