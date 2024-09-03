Sign up
Photo 722
The lonely beach fisherman.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1236
photos
213
followers
356
following
199% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd September 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
fisherman
,
nsw
,
sawtell
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, I love the waves.
September 9th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
Hm. I wonder if he caught any lonely fish!
September 9th, 2024
