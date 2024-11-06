Previous
The CTA building next to there MLC skyscraper
The CTA building next to there MLC skyscraper

As I recall in the mid 1970s (50 years ago) the Commercial Travellers Association (for travelling salesmen) owned a building in Martin Place in the heart of Sydney. When the MLC (an insurance company) wanted to build their huge iconic skyscraper and shopping centre everyone sold their property to them.
Except the CTA held out and wouldn’t sell. Their building had good cheap accommodation for salesman members who were visiting Sydney. And they had operated there since 1903. A compromise was reached. The CTA sold their building but they still retained a title to their property and MLC had to rebuild them their club. The licensed club is underground under the round building and the round building is accommodation for commercial travellers. (At least I think it is still accommodation.)
Both buildings were sold to a property group in 2019.
John Falconer

Lesley ace
Fascinating shot and history
November 10th, 2024  
Sam Palmer
Cool buildings and interesting history. I like the view you took of them.
November 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov and interesting buildings.
November 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the pov, they look quite futuristic from this angle.
November 10th, 2024  
