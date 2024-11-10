Sign up
Previous
Photo 797
Water Lily. Royal Botanic Gardens. Sydney.
“The flower is the poetry of the earth, and the water lily is the poetry of the water.”
Khalil Gibran (1883-1931). A Lebanese/American poet and philosopher. He wrote the book “The Prophet” in 1923.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
2
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1306
photos
208
followers
349
following
218% complete
View this month »
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
royal
,
lily
,
gardens
,
botanic
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully captured.
November 11th, 2024
Monica
Beautiful
November 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
