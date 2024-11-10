Previous
Water Lily. Royal Botanic Gardens. Sydney. by johnfalconer
Water Lily. Royal Botanic Gardens. Sydney.

“The flower is the poetry of the earth, and the water lily is the poetry of the water.”
Khalil Gibran (1883-1931). A Lebanese/American poet and philosopher. He wrote the book “The Prophet” in 1923.
Susan Wakely
Beautifully captured.
November 11th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful
November 11th, 2024  
