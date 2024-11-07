Previous
Martin Place in the heart of Sydney. by johnfalconer
Photo 794

Martin Place in the heart of Sydney.

The building with the clock was the GPO (there General Post Office). It is now a hotel.
The sky is fake. My first attempt at this sort of editing. The original sky was overcast and blown out.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Sam Palmer
I wouldn't have known if you hadn't said.
November 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great result with the sky.
November 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
November 10th, 2024  
Lynda Parker
Isn't this the place they did some filming of 'The Matrix'? It looks familiar. 🤔
November 10th, 2024  
