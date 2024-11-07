Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 794
Martin Place in the heart of Sydney.
The building with the clock was the GPO (there General Post Office). It is now a hotel.
The sky is fake. My first attempt at this sort of editing. The original sky was overcast and blown out.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1304
photos
208
followers
349
following
217% complete
View this month »
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2024 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
building
,
sydney
,
gpo
Sam Palmer
I wouldn't have known if you hadn't said.
November 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great result with the sky.
November 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 10th, 2024
Lynda Parker
Isn't this the place they did some filming of 'The Matrix'? It looks familiar. 🤔
November 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close