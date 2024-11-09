Previous
Next
Colin giving his course on using an iPhone for macro photography by johnfalconer
Photo 796

Colin giving his course on using an iPhone for macro photography

9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great capture of Colin.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise