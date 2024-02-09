Previous
New old camera by johnnyfrs
17 / 365

New old camera

Leica D-Lux 4 arrived today yay. Was the newest Leica I could find with a CCD rather than CMOS sensor.
I saw it and fell in love it’s a basic point and shoot with full manual control. Hope to be using this all the time for 365.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

John

@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise