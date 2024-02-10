Previous
Me Ol' Bamboo by johnnyfrs
Me Ol' Bamboo

Some baby bamboo (is that even a thing).
I was trying to copy an old Windows background, Img11 (Windows Vista).
John

@johnnyfrs
