Leaf by johnnyfrs
19 / 365

Leaf

Some big ol’ leaf I found, held it up to the light and took a pic. And obviously converted to b&w as that makes photos look 10x better 😁
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

John

@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff.
5% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and detail. I personally usually prefer colour ;-)
February 11th, 2024  
