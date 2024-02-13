Previous
Keyboard by johnnyfrs
21 / 365

Keyboard

No idea how many ‘miles’ I’ve put on this keyboard.
Quick shot today as I went to the gym but it was raining when I got out so was like nah straight home.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

John

@johnnyfrs
John
Casablanca ace
Loving the colour and light progression
February 13th, 2024  
kali ace
giving your fingers a steps workout
February 13th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh liking this lighting
February 13th, 2024  
