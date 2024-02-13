Sign up
21 / 365
No idea how many ‘miles’ I’ve put on this keyboard.
Quick shot today as I went to the gym but it was raining when I got out so was like nah straight home.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
3
1
John
@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
Tags
close-up
Casablanca
ace
Loving the colour and light progression
February 13th, 2024
kali
ace
giving your fingers a steps workout
February 13th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh liking this lighting
February 13th, 2024
