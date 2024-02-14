Sign up
22 / 365
ArcelorMittal Orbit
This is at The Olympic park in Stratford, you can go up it.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
John
@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
365
ILCE-5100
20th January 2017 6:09pm
sunset
architecture
Casablanca
ace
I always love watching this when I go by on the train. Iconic. Nice night shot
February 14th, 2024
