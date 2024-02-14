Previous
ArcelorMittal Orbit by johnnyfrs
22 / 365

ArcelorMittal Orbit

This is at The Olympic park in Stratford, you can go up it.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

John

@johnnyfrs
Some stuff about me err I take some photos, work a bit and do some other stuff. ...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I always love watching this when I go by on the train. Iconic. Nice night shot
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise