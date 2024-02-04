Previous
Me and my bestie by joluisebeth
15 / 365

Me and my bestie

Life stops when a cat takes up residences on ones lap, nothing can be done until the cat decides to move. This is my bestie Ruby who loves to time on my lap.
Jo

