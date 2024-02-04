Sign up
15 / 365
15 / 365
Me and my bestie
Life stops when a cat takes up residences on ones lap, nothing can be done until the cat decides to move. This is my bestie Ruby who loves to time on my lap.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Jo
@joluisebeth
Hi, my name is Jo and I love to capture those little moments that are fleeting in time. I live in Australia and spend...
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4th February 2024 3:27pm
black
,
cat
,
pet
,
friend
,
lap
