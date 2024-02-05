Previous
My favourite jigsaw by joluisebeth
My favourite jigsaw

I don’t usually frame my jigsaws, but this mid-century architectural design is one of my favorites and it looks so good framed.
Babs ace
I think I would frame this one too, it is a fabulous jigsaw.
February 5th, 2024  
