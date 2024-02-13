Sign up
Olives
Apple trees all look the same, like soldiers on parade. Olive trees are their exact opposite. Each has a personality. Their branches twist like copulating snakes in all directions.
— Yanko Tsvetkov
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
