Olives by joluisebeth
24 / 365

Olives

Apple trees all look the same, like soldiers on parade. Olive trees are their exact opposite. Each has a personality. Their branches twist like copulating snakes in all directions.
— Yanko Tsvetkov
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

