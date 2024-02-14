Previous
Valentine’s Day by joluisebeth
25 / 365

Valentine’s Day

How Do I Love Thee? by Elizabeth Barrett Browning

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
Love thee to the depth and breadth and height
My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight
For the ends of Being and ideal Grace.
I love thee to the level of every day's
Most quiet need, by sun and candlelight.
I love thee freely, as men strive for right;
I love thee purely, as they turn from praise.
I love with a passion put to use
In my old griefs, and with my childhood's faith.
I love thee with a love I seemed to lose
With my lost saints,-I love thee with the breath,
Smiles, tears, of all my life!-and, if God choose,
I shall but love thee better after death.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Jo

ace
@joluisebeth
Hi, my name is Jo and I love to capture those little moments that are fleeting in time. I live in Australia and spend...
