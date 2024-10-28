Sign up
Previous
176 / 365
They are piling up
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
1
Josh Sharp
@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography.
176
photos
13
followers
13
following
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th October 2024 4:13pm
Barb
ace
Beautiful light on this leaf!
October 29th, 2024
