Old Wet News by joysabin
Photo 1287

Old Wet News

The snow is finally gone at this house so Riley and I can actually walk on the sidewalk. I am not sure if this soggy newspaper was underneath or just recently 'arrived'. Anyhow, it caught my eye.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Year 5
