Fall is just about here

I saw a video on designating a camera to Noir. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJTPjG3nPCE ) I don't have that luxury to be able to commit one camera to just B&W/Noir. I do however love the high contrast and 'feel' of noir but, reality is reality.
Anywho, I set my Sony A57 to jpeg so that I could play around with picture effects and have some fun even within the NF-SOOC guidelines. This is the partial color red setting under picture effects. I also get my basic black and white setting for high contrast and high sharpness so when I go to those settings I can hopefully achieve a noir(ish) feel. I also used a polarized filter as I was shooting in bright sun.