What I wish I would roll by joysabin
What I wish I would roll

My husband and I often play a game of backgammon. Lately, I seem to be rolling snake eyes,1's and 3's but, few doubles. I just stacked these dice randomly, now if I were so lucky in backgammon....
27th September 2020

@joysabin
Year 5
JackieR
Love backgammon!! Your run of luck will change
September 27th, 2020  
marlboromaam
Haven't played in years. A lovely shot full of memories for me. =)
September 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
