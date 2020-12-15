Sign up
Photo 1565
Tender
I played with Affinity and Luminar 4 for this one. I settled on the Luminar's edtis. I also pulled out my helios lens, forgot how much fun it is.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
ILCE-6000
Tags
rose
,
tender
,
helios
