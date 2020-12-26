Previous
Lensbaby S 80 by joysabin
Photo 1576

Lensbaby S 80

Playing around with my lensbaby sweet 80 and extension tubes
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
431% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
So lovely!
December 26th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam I almost got rid of these flowers but then the sun just made them sparkle a bit this morning.
December 26th, 2020  
