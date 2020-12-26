Sign up
Photo 1576
Lensbaby S 80
Playing around with my lensbaby sweet 80 and extension tubes
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
1942
photos
146
followers
164
following
431% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th December 2020 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
lensbaby
,
extension tubes
marlboromaam
ace
So lovely!
December 26th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
@marlboromaam
I almost got rid of these flowers but then the sun just made them sparkle a bit this morning.
December 26th, 2020
