Snow Coming by joysabin
Photo 1579

Snow Coming

Dark and foreboding clouds before the snow yesterday. I have been plagued with pareidolia of late, seeing faces in things so, I admit to seeing a bug with its mouth open in the clouds.

We only received 2 inches of snow.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
432% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
I love your processing and finishing! I see faces in nearly everything. It may be a 365 thing. LOL!
December 29th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Yes I see it. Love the mood of this image.
December 29th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I can see what you say you see, but I don't think I would have seen that initially. Good shot.
December 30th, 2020  
