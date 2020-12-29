Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1579
Snow Coming
Dark and foreboding clouds before the snow yesterday. I have been plagued with pareidolia of late, seeing faces in things so, I admit to seeing a bug with its mouth open in the clouds.
We only received 2 inches of snow.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
1945
photos
147
followers
165
following
432% complete
View this month »
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th December 2020 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
pareidolia
marlboromaam
ace
I love your processing and finishing! I see faces in nearly everything. It may be a 365 thing. LOL!
December 29th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Yes I see it. Love the mood of this image.
December 29th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I can see what you say you see, but I don't think I would have seen that initially. Good shot.
December 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close