Photo 1591
Hint of a shadow
More high key studies
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
1957
photos
149
followers
166
following
435% complete
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th January 2021 2:35pm
Tags
high key
marlboromaam
ace
Looks nice! Keep it up.
January 10th, 2021
