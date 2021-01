Typha latifolia - aka cattail. I was very surprised when I spotted some of these on hikes here in Northern Arizona. I can remember them very fondly along creeks in central Michigan where as a child I learned to use bacon as fish bait since I couldn't bring myself to put a worm on a hook.This also an entry for the current artist challenge ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44554/artist-challenge-karl-blossfeldt ). Mr. Blossffeldt's work is amazing.