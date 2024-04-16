What a day

Not any where close to a good image, just really a diary shot. This morning we caught some deer gorging themselves on birdfeed. Now I know why I am filling the feeder so often.



This evening, I heard my dog bark with an unusual tone so, out I went. She was letting us know that there was a fledgling Great Horned Owl on the ground in one of our fenced gardens. I understand that sometimes these little ones get ahead of themselves and what to fly too soon and fall out of their nests. This one seems to be okay and since it is moving around and stretching its wings I am thinking it will be okay. Its parent was close by high up in the trees and we believe that it will continue to feed its young. I will call the wildlife rescue center tomorrow and get their take on how we should proceed. It is safe from our dog but not some of the other critters that might be lurking by. The fence is 6-8 feet tall to keep the deer out. Hopefully things will be okay over night.



Ah, country life....