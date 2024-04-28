Previous
What difference 6,600 feet make. I last tried to make bread at 7000 feet in Flagstaff Arizona. I was gifted with a fresh sourdough starter last week. I admit to being skeptical if I would be able to a decent loaf as my experience with sourdough has been limited and not so successful. Over the week, I fed the starter dutifully which looked good and bubbly. I also found a straight forward dutch oven recipe and went for it. No extra yeast, just flour, water, salt, and starter.
I am rather pleased with the outcome.
Mags
I'll just sit here and drool over this image...
April 28th, 2024  
