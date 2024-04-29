Sign up
Photo 2801
Azalea spin
The azaleas are in bloom so I play with some long exposure on my iPhone, using the slow shutter app.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
blur
,
slow shutter
,
azalea
,
icm
Diane
ace
Neat! I like the textured effect along the edges.
May 1st, 2024
