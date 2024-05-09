Trying to cope

I've been busier than normal with new challenges, volunteering with local Art Center, being a juror for our local fall arts festival, and a bit of dental issues, my cap popped off which they were able to re-cement but an implant is in my future (guck I hate falling apart)



This sculpture is at the local community college. It is untitled but the artist is: Mary Harden, a faculty member at Western Oregon University. I was there to present a cash award to a student for her photograph.