Trying to cope by joysabin
Trying to cope

I've been busier than normal with new challenges, volunteering with local Art Center, being a juror for our local fall arts festival, and a bit of dental issues, my cap popped off which they were able to re-cement but an implant is in my future (guck I hate falling apart)

This sculpture is at the local community college. It is untitled but the artist is: Mary Harden, a faculty member at Western Oregon University. I was there to present a cash award to a student for her photograph.
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Lovely capture. It seems to symbolize you narrative about falling apart.
May 12th, 2024  
Corinne C
Amazing statue and photo.
You are really busy with fun responsibilities. Good luck with your dental projects.
May 12th, 2024  
