Photo 2812
Low Tide No 1
I did find time to sneak over to the Oregon Coast for the low tide (-2 feet). This is a Seal Rock and taken with a ND filter then turned B&W
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3180
photos
146
followers
163
following
Tags
b&w
,
blur
,
ocean
,
waves
,
nd filter
Martyn Drage
Nice b&w
May 12th, 2024
