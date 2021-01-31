Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1612
Last bit of color
Flash of Red starts tomorrow and I just had to get in a last bit of infrared color.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
@joysabin
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
27th January 2021 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
infrared
,
blue trees
Hope D Jennings
ace
So eerie . Like an alien landscape. Beautiful
February 1st, 2021
Hazel
ace
Well done!
February 1st, 2021
