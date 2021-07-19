Sign up
Photo 1781
Banjo Bill on Oak Creek
The picnic stops along Hwy 89A in the Sedona Area have a great many wonderful special spots if one takes the time to pull off and explore.
This is Banjo Bill picnic area just south of the Junpine restaurant.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Tags
b&w
,
ir
,
oak creek sedona
