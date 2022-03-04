Previous
Harris Covered Bridge by joysabin
Harris Covered Bridge

For week 8 of the 52 week challenge, the prompt was leading lines but, no roads,trails, or paths. I hope my use of sun flare fits the rules.

I had taken a shot of this bridge many years ago when I was in school. I was working with a 4x5 monorail view camera. The bridge hasn't changed much in 30+ years but this old lady sure has.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Lorie Breidenstein ace
Beautiful. Great composition!
March 6th, 2022  
