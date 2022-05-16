Sign up
Photo 2085
Findlay and clouds
No Muse sighting today so I am going with a shot taken in April while was working on the 30 shots of OSU projects. Here's hoping for my shy little Muse to start speaking up once again.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2085
365
SLT-A37
9th April 2022 5:56pm
Tags
b&w
clouds
infrared
finlay wildlife refuge
