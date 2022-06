Gone Wild No 27

The edits with Infrared images are numerous and truly baffling at times. I went down a different path than normal and ended up with a strange result. No color spash was included even though it seems that way,



Riley and I went on a hike to Sulphur Springs today. Unfortunately, the heat was more than this old girl could take so, it was a short hike. I will re-explore this trail when its cooler.