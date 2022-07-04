Sign up
Photo 2134
Needs a couple of things
Time for me to catch up with the 52 weekly challenge entries. This is negative space, week 27. Not really sure if this is stretching things a bit but it sorta, kinda fits.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
0
0
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Tags
lawn chairs
,
wc-52-2022-w27
