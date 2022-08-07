Previous
Abstract Seven by joysabin
Photo 2168

Abstract Seven

I tried not to disturb this while I was watering this morning.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the light and shadow! Awesome.
August 7th, 2022  
