The Photoarts Guild that I belong to held a demonstration of our Camera Obscura today at a local art sale. I so enjoyed learning how this beast works but mostly showing people what it was and that they could "walk" into a camera. As i was explaining how a pencil drawing could be made using this camera, a fellow artist pulled out his little sketchbook and started to make his sketch. (upper right image)Here is a link to some history of camera obscura ( https://www.camera-obscura.co.uk/article/what-is-a-camera-obscura