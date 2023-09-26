Previous
Samara Fruit by joysabin
Photo 2585

Samara Fruit

The Samara fruit, also called helicopter seeds or maple seed. This is from my Japanese Maple
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Theresa
Very nice effect
September 28th, 2023  
