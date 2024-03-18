Clamming

Went to the Oregon Coast yesterday. A friend and I hiked and explored a new (2 me) wildlife refuge, Nestucca. We saw deer who swam across a river (never seen that before) a pair of bald eagles and several varieties of geese and a slug. Then went to Lincoln City to partake of the "Finder's Keepers glass float search. This is a great come and explore the city activity. Through out the year local glass artists hide glass floats along the shore for people to find and keep. We weren't lucky but still had fun. I may go again later in the year.