Photo 2764
Variations of an orchid
Gray today with on and off showers. My orchids are happy again and they provide a nice bit of bright color on a cloudy spring day.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
365
365
NIKON D60
NIKON D60
Taken
24th March 2024 4:25am
Exif
View Info
Tags
orchid
,
triptych
,
etsooi
