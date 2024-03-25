Sign up
Photo 2766
Spinning
Found something that tickled my Muse. Wood Spurge (Euphorbia Amygdaloides). I tried the slow shutter app to work on my blur project.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th March 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
blur
,
wood spurge
,
slow shutter app
