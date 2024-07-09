Sign up
Photo 2872
Photo 2872
Rose with new edit
I found an article on Digital Photography School about turning an image into a cyanotype. (
https://digital-photography-school.com/digital-cyanotype-using-photoshop/
). My oldie moldie version of Photoshop didn't have all the features as described in the article. However, the rule of thumb in PS is that there is way more than one way to achieve anything. I did have fun, for the most part.
Here is the original image: (
https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2016-05-08
)
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
4
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3238
photos
145
followers
162
following
786% complete
View this month »
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
20th March 2021 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
re-edit
,
etsooi
,
faux cyanotype
Suzanne
ace
Wowser!!!
July 9th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A cool new take on this image.
July 9th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Thanks for the link, I'll see if I can adapt for Affinity but I am enjoying doing real cyanotypes at the moment too
July 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice edit
July 9th, 2024
