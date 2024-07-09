Rose with new edit

Previous
I found an article on Digital Photography School about turning an image into a cyanotype. ( https://digital-photography-school.com/digital-cyanotype-using-photoshop/ ). My oldie moldie version of Photoshop didn't have all the features as described in the article. However, the rule of thumb in PS is that there is way more than one way to achieve anything. I did have fun, for the most part.
Here is the original image: ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2016-05-08 )
Suzanne ace
Wowser!!!
July 9th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A cool new take on this image.
July 9th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Thanks for the link, I'll see if I can adapt for Affinity but I am enjoying doing real cyanotypes at the moment too
July 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice edit
July 9th, 2024  
